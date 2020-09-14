Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Fall Down On Monday

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Fall Down On Monday

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel declined in smart city Bhubaneswar, today. The declining trend in the fuel prices is believed to bring a smile on the faces of customers.

On Monday, petrol recorded Rs 82.27/L while diesel recorded Rs 79.18/L.

As on Sunday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.41/ while diesel recorded Rs 79.35/L.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Petrol prices in different cities of India:

Diesel prices in different cities of India: