Petrol and diesel prices on 14th september
Image Credits: The Statesman

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Fall Down On Monday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel declined in smart city Bhubaneswar, today. The declining trend in the fuel prices is believed to bring a smile on the faces of customers.

On Monday, petrol recorded Rs 82.27/L while diesel recorded Rs 79.18/L.

As on Sunday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.41/ while diesel recorded Rs 79.35/L.

The fuel rates vary from one state to another due to difference in tax imposed by the respective state governments.

Petrol prices in different cities of India:
petrol prices on 14th september
image credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel prices in different cities of India:
diesel price on 14th september
image credit: good returns
