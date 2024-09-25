Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar drop on September 25, 2024, Check fuel rate in your city

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital city have recorded a drop in prices of petrol and diesel on September 54, 2024. On Wednesday, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 100.92 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.50 per liter. The petrol price has dropped by 15 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, petrol and diesel rate have decreased by 43 paisa and 41 paisa, respectively in the last 24 hours. The petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.72 per litre today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.98 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 92.56 per litre in Chennai

Rs 92.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar