Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar drop on September 25, 2024, Check fuel rate in your city

By Sunita
Petrol And Diesel Price in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital city have recorded a drop in prices of petrol and diesel on September 54, 2024. On Wednesday, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 100.92 per liter while diesel costs Rs 92.50 per liter. The petrol price has dropped by 15 paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, petrol and diesel rate have decreased by 43 paisa and 41 paisa, respectively in the last 24 hours. The petrol has been priced at Rs 101.14 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.72 per litre today.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.98 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.56 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.50 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Also Read: Petrol price remains unchanged in Bhubaneswar on September 24
You might also like

IndiGo to operate flights from Bengaluru to Jeddah, launches 49 new weekly flights

Gold and silver prices on September 25; Here are latest prices of your city

Petrol price remains unchanged in Bhubaneswar on September 24

Gold prices surge in India on September 24, Check latest rates in your city