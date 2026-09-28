Petrol and Diesel Prices in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack Today

Stay updated on petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. Find the latest rates and fluctuations

By Swapna Singh
Petrol and Diesel Prices

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Monday, September 28, at ₹108.97 per litre, the same as the previous day. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices in the city have fluctuated between ₹108.97 and ₹110.49 per litre.

Diesel prices also remained steady at ₹100.68 per litre. During the last 10 days, diesel prices have ranged between ₹100.68 and ₹102.15 per litre.

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Cuttack: Petrol prices in Cuttack increased marginally to ₹109.33 per litre, compared with ₹109.20 per litre on the previous day. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged from ₹109.06 to ₹109.33 per litre.

Diesel prices in Cuttack also saw a slight rise, reaching ₹101.02 per litre from ₹100.90 per litre a day earlier. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.77 and ₹101.02 per litre.

Overall, fuel prices remained stable in Bhubaneswar, while Cuttack recorded a marginal increase in both petrol and diesel prices.

Also Read: Tata Aeris launched in India, price starts at Rs 5.29 Lakh

 

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