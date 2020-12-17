petrol and diesel prices In bhubaneswar
Image credits: DNA India

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar, Check Updates Rates Here

By WCE 6

Bhubaneswar: Diesel and Petrol prices showed slight Changes in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours.

On Thursday, petrol was recorded Rs 84.28 per litre in the fuel stations across Bhubaneswar. On the other hand the price of diesel recorded Rs 80.29 per litre.

Yesterday,  the price of the petrol was recorded Rs 84.17 per litre and price of diesel recorded Rs 80.30 per litre.

Petrol prices in metro cities across India: 

Photo Credit: Good Returns

Diesel prices in metro cities across India:

Photo Credit: Good Returns
