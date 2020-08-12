Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday remains constant in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Petrol recorded Rs 81.03 per litre while Diesel recorded as  Rs 80.03 per litre.

The ongoing Covid-19 Situation in the country has witnessed significant rise in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

The price of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The price of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

You might also like
Nation

Tutor held for showing porn clips to 10-yr-old student

Nation

Soldier, terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

Nation

CRPF officer shoots himself in Kashmir

Business

Check Gold Prices For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7