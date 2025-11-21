Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar on Nov 21, 2025

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices change daily. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by 17 paisa in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar today. On November 21, 2025, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre and diesel price is at Rs 92.69 per litre, respectively.

However, petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Cuttack. Today, petrol price in Cuttack is 101.46 paise per litre while diesel price is 93.02 paise per liter.

Price of Petrol and Diesel in Major Cities across India:

In Delhi, petrol is 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is 87.67 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is 90.03 paise per liter.

Similarly, in Kolkata, petrol price is 105.41 paise while diesel price is 92.02 paise.

In Chennai, petrol prices are Rs 100.82 and diesel prices are Rs 92.40.

Today, the oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.