Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar, Check latest rates
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. On February 1, 2026, Odisha’s capital city recorded petrol cost at Rs 101.03 per litre while diesel cost at Rs 92.60 per litre with a price hike of 0.05 paise in the last 24 hours.
The silver city Cuttack witnessed a drop in fuel prices with petrol at Rs 101.51 per liter while diesel cost Rs 93.05 per liter.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.03 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter