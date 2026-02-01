Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar, Check latest rates

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar, on Sunday. On February 1, 2026, Odisha’s capital city recorded petrol cost at Rs 101.03 per litre while diesel cost at Rs 92.60 per litre with a price hike of 0.05 paise in the last 24 hours.

The silver city Cuttack witnessed a drop in fuel prices with petrol at Rs 101.51 per liter while diesel cost Rs 93.05 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

105.41 per litre in Kolkata

103.54 per litre in Mumbai

100.80 per litre in Chennai

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

