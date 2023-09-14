Petrol and diesel prices hike in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates on Sept 14

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar has hiked today that is on September 14. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre while diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.06 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre respectively.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.