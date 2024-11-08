Petrol and diesel prices: Fuel rate increases in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices increased in the capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday, November 8th, 2024. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.69 per litre today. The prices of fuel have been increased by 0.18 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 100.93 per litre while the diesel cost was recorded at Rs 92.51 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates in Odisha’s silver city Cuttack have dropped marginally by 0.40 paise in the last 24 hours and are recorded at Rs 101.46 and Rs 93.02 respectively. The petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri is recorded at Rs 102.63 per litre while the diesel rate is at Rs 94.19 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol prices in major cities of India like Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 100.80, Rs 104.95, and Rs 103.44 respectively. The diesel price, on the other hand, is recorded at Rs 92.39 in Chennai, Rs 91.76 in Kolkata, and in Mumbai, the rates are at Rs 89.97.

The cost of petrol in the national capital, Delhi is recorded at Rs 94.77 per litre while diesel is at Rs 87.67 per litre.