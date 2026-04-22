Petrol and Diesel Prices Fall Slightly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities
Petrol and diesel prices decline slightly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with updated fuel rates reported across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.50 per liter