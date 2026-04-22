Petrol and Diesel Prices Fall Slightly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by ₹0.19, bringing the current rate to ₹100.92 per litre. The diesel price has also fallen by ₹0.19, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.50 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.27, with the current rate at ₹101.19 per litre. The diesel price has dropped by ₹0.25, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.77 per litre. Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: