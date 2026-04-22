Petrol and Diesel Prices Fall Slightly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Rates Vary Across Major Indian Cities

Petrol and diesel prices decline slightly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, with updated fuel rates reported across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai

By Swapna Singh
petrol diesel price

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol price in Bhubaneswar has decreased by ₹0.19, bringing the current rate to ₹100.92 per litre. The diesel price has also fallen by ₹0.19, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.50 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.27, with the current rate at ₹101.19 per litre. The diesel price has dropped by ₹0.25, with the current rate recorded at ₹92.77 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.84 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.50 per liter
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