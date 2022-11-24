Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar today, Check fuel rates in your city

The petrol and diesel prices decreased on Thursday in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. The petrol costs Rs 103.11 per litre.

Business
By Sunita
petrol diesel price decrease
Image Credit: India.com

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices decreased on Thursday in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. On November 24, 2022, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre today. The petrol and diesel rate has dropped by 8 Paisa in the last 24 hours.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack, on the other hand, have not chnaged in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.54 per litre. The diesel price, on the other hand, is recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol price in major cities of India has witnessed slight changes on Thursday. The cost of petrol per litre is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata,  Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.73 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.33.

