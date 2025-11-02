Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar on November 2, 2025
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar has decreased in the last 24 hours. On November 2, 2025, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar have been recorded at Rs 100.93 while diesel price is at Rs 92.51. On Sunday, the petrol and diesel prices dropped by 18 paisa per liter each.
Yesterday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 101.11 while diesel rate was at Rs 92.69, respectively.
The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack, have hiked in the last 24 hours. The petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.48 per liter while diesel costs Rs 93.04 per liter on Sunday.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
Kolkata: Rs. 105.41 per litre
Mumbai: Rs. 103.50 per litre
Chennai: Rs. 100.80 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre