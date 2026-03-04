Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar on Holi
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have decreased by o.40 paisa in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours. On March 4, 2026, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 101.19 per litre, and diesel was recorded at Rs 92.76 per litre.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 101.32 per liter, with a price fall of 0.31 paisa per litre; the diesel price has decreased by 0.30 paisa per litre and was recorded at Rs 92.88 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.19 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.76 per liter