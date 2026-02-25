Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar on February 25, 2026

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at Rs 100.94 per litre and diesel is at Rs 92.52 per litres today that is on February 25, 2026.

Petrol and diesel prices have dropped by 0.17 paisa each in the capital city on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.63 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.18 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.90 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.94 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.74 per liter