Petrol and Diesel Prices fall in Bhubaneswar, Check latest Fuel rates on September 18

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on September 18, 2024. On Wednesday, the price of Fuel has been recorded at Rs 101.06 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.64 per litre. The Prices of petrol and Diesel have dropped by 28 and 27 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have marginally dropped today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.97 per litre. The Prices of Petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.24 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on September 18

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.75 92.34
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Bangalore 102.86 88.94
Bhubaneswar 101.06 92.64
