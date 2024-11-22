Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar: Check latest fuel rates on November 22, 2024

hubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in temple city Bhubaneswar on November 22, 2024. On Friday, the petrol rate is at Rs 100.93 per litre, while the diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.51 per litre. Notably, The petrol and diesel cost have been raised by 0.18 paise for both in the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel rates in Silver City Cuttack have remained constant for the second day on Friday. Petrol is priced at Rs 101.31 per litre, while diesel is recorded at Rs 92.88 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 104.95 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.44 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.93 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: