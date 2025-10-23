Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar, Check latest fuel rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have dropped lightly compared to yesterday’s cost on October 23, 2025. The petrol rate is recorded at Rs 100.93 per liter, and Rs 92.51 per liter, respectively on Thursday. The cost of petrol and diesel have dropped by 26 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, petrol were recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively.

The petrol and diesel rates in silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, have risen by 21 paisa over the last 24 hours. On October 23, 2025, petrol was priced at Rs 101.72 per liter while diesel cost Rs 93.27 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre