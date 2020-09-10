Fuel Prices On 10th September 2020
Image Credits: dnaindia

Petrol And Diesel Prices Fall Down In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices fall down in capital city Bhubaneswar.

On Thursday, Petrol was recorded Rs 82.55/L while diesel recorded 79.48/L.

As on Wednesday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 79.60/L.

The unongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

Related News

Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar Increases Marginally On Thursday

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remains Unchanged For Straight 3…

Gold Prices Remain Stable On Wednesday In Capital City…

Check Gold Rates Today For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In…

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:

Petrol Price On 10th September
Credits: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel rates in different Metro cities today:

Diesel Price On 10th September
Credits: good returns
You might also like
Business

Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar Increases Marginally On Thursday

Nation

Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Continue In India Despite Halt In UK: SII

State

3 special trains to run from Odisha, check details

Nation

Shocking! 90-Year-Old Woman Raped By Youth, Probe Underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7