Petrol And Diesel Prices Fall Down In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

Petrol And Diesel Prices Fall Down In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices fall down in capital city Bhubaneswar.

On Thursday, Petrol was recorded Rs 82.55/L while diesel recorded 79.48/L.

As on Wednesday, petrol was recorded Rs 82.64/L while diesel recorded Rs 79.60/L.

The unongoing Covid-19 situation in the country is one of the main reason for the hike in fuel prices throughout the country.

The inflated fuel rates has been burning hole in the pockets of common man for the past few months.

Petrol rates in different Metro cities today:

Diesel rates in different Metro cities today: