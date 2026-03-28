Petrol and Diesel Prices Fall by ₹0.18 in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack; Key City Rates Updated

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Bhubaneswar: Today, in Bhubaneswar, petrol prices have decreased by ₹0.18, bringing the current rate to ₹100.93 per litre, while diesel prices also fell by ₹0.18, now standing at ₹92.51 per litre. In Cuttack, petrol prices dropped by ₹0.18, reaching ₹100.93 per litre, and diesel prices also fell by ₹0.18, now at ₹92.51 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.61 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per litre