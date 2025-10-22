Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhunaeswar on Oct 22, 2025

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel in Bhubaneswar were recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively on October 22, 2025. The cost of petrol and diesel have dropped in the capital city of Odisha in the last 24 hours.

On October 21, 2025, Tuesday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.19 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 92.77 per liter.

In Cuttack, the petrol and diesel rates have also fallen slightly over the last 24 hours. On October 22, 2025, petrol was priced at Rs 101.46 per liter while diesel cost Rs 93.02 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 101.91 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.19 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.77 per litre