Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar today, Check latest rates here
In Bhubaneswar, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.69 per litre.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have seen minor fluctuations in most of the cities of India in the last 24 hours on Monday.
In Bhubaneswar, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.69 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices have decreased by Rs 0.05 paisa per litre.
Meanwhile silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, have recorded minor drop of 0.02 paisa per litre in petrol and diesel prices in the last 24 hours. The petrol rate is at Rs 101.46 per litre, while diesel prices is at Rs 93.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per liter