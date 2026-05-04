Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar today, Check latest rates here

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Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have seen minor fluctuations in most of the cities of India in the last 24 hours on Monday.

In Bhubaneswar, the petrol price is recorded at Rs 101.11 per litre while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.69 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices have decreased by Rs 0.05 paisa per litre.

Meanwhile silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, have recorded minor drop of 0.02 paisa per litre in petrol and diesel prices in the last 24 hours. The petrol rate is at Rs 101.46 per litre, while diesel prices is at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 105.41 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per liter

Also Read: Petrol and Diesel Prices See Minor Changes Across India