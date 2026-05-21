Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar today, Check latest rates here

Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar witnessed a slight drop today. Check the latest petrol and diesel rates in the city.

By Sagnika Lenka
petrol price
petrol price

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar decreased by 0.3 paisa, bringing the rate to ₹105.09 per litre. Diesel prices also decreased by 0.2 paisa, reaching ₹96.68 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices decreased by 0.12 paisa to Rs 105.46 per litre, while diesel prices also increased by 0.12 paisa in the last 24 hours, bringing the rate to ₹97.03 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

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Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 104.92 per litre in Chennai
Rs. 111.88 per litre in Hyderabad
Rs 105.09 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre
Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 96.68 per liter

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