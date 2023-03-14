Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar today

On Tuesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.01 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.58 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

petrol and diesel prices
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.80 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.34 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.80 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.34 per litre.

Gold price in India massively increases for 24 carat and…

Coal imports see 25% fall in last 3 years as India aims…

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

