Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar on September 18

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel has dropped again in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On September 19, 2024 which is Wednesday, the price of Fuel has been recorded at Rs 100.97 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.55 per litre. The Prices of petrol and Diesel have dropped by 09 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have marginally increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.13 per litre. The Prices of Petrol and diesel have decreased by 0.18 paise in the last 24 hours.

