Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar on November 2, 2024

By Sunita
Petrol and Diesel Price

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday decreased in Bhubaneswar. On November 2, 2024, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.94 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.52 per litre.

Notably, the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked by 72 paisa and 69 paise in the last 24 hours.

In Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On November 2, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.46 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.41 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel have risen by 0.39 paise in the last 24 hours.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities:

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 104.95 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 103.44 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 101.23 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.94 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.67 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 91.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 89.97 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.81 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.52 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Also Read: Sensex closed 0.4 percent higher at 79,688 points during special one-hour Muhurat trading
You might also like

Gold price decreases in India on November 2, Rates drop by Rs 770

Sensex closed 0.4 percent higher at 79,688 points during special one-hour Muhurat…

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs 62 after Diwali

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on first day of November, 2024