Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar on Nov 14, Check latest fuel rates here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have dropped in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on November 14, 2025. On Friday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 100.94 per litre with a fall of 17 paisa, while diesel price is at Rs 92.52 paise per liter.

The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is 10163 paise with a rise of 39 paisa while diesel price is at Rs 92.18 paise per liter with a hike of 37 paisa per litre today.

Here is the list of petrol and diesel price in major cities:

In Delhi, petrol is Rs. 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is Rs. 87.67 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol is Rs. 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is Rs. 90.03 paise per liter.

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs. 105.41 rupees while diesel price is Rs. 92.02 rupees.

In Chennai, petrol prices are Rs. 100.80 and diesel prices are Rs. 92.39.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.