Petrol and diesel prices drop in Bhubaneswar on March 3, 2026

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have decreased by o.18 paisa in Bhubaneswar over the last 24 hours. On March 3, 2026, the petrol price has been recorded at Rs 100.93 per litre, and diesel was recorded at Rs 92.51 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 101.31 per liter, with a price hike of 0.17 paisa per litre; the diesel price has risen by 0.16 paisa per litre and was recorded at Rs 92.88 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.80 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter