Petrol and diesel prices decreased in Capital City of Odisha, Check details here
Get the latest updates on petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar and other major Indian cities. Stay informed today.
Bhubaneswar: Today, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have dropped by 0.23 paise, bringing the current price to Rs 100.93 per litre. The diesel price also decreased by 0.23 paise in the last 24 hours, and the current price is Rs 92.51 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased slightly by ₹0.02, making the current petrol price ₹101.46 per litre. Diesel prices also dropped by ₹0.02, with the current diesel price now ₹93.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre
- Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre
- Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter