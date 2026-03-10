Petrol and diesel prices decreased in Capital City of Odisha, Check details here

Bhubaneswar: Today, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar have dropped by 0.23 paise, bringing the current price to Rs 100.93 per litre. The diesel price also decreased by 0.23 paise in the last 24 hours, and the current price is Rs 92.51 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices have decreased slightly by ₹0.02, making the current petrol price ₹101.46 per litre. Diesel prices also dropped by ₹0.02, with the current diesel price now ₹93.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter