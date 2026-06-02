Petrol and Diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar today; Check updated rates here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar decreased by 0.09 paisa, bringing the rate to ₹108.97 per litre. Diesel prices also decreased by 0.13 paisa, reaching ₹100.68 per litre.

In Cuttack, petrol prices decreased by 0.51 paisa to Rs 109.33 per litre, while diesel prices also slashed by 0.50 paisa in the last 24 hours, bringing the rate to ₹101.02 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Advertisement

Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 104.92 per litre in Chennai

Rs. 111.88 per litre in Hyderabad

Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre

Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per liter

Also Read: Tighter student visa rules may deepen AI talent shortage in US