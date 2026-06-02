Petrol and Diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar today; Check updated rates here
Petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar have decreased today. Check the latest updated fuel rates, recent changes, and daily price trends for petrol and diesel in Odisha’s capital.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices in Bhubaneswar decreased by 0.09 paisa, bringing the rate to ₹108.97 per litre. Diesel prices also decreased by 0.13 paisa, reaching ₹100.68 per litre.
In Cuttack, petrol prices decreased by 0.51 paisa to Rs 109.33 per litre, while diesel prices also slashed by 0.50 paisa in the last 24 hours, bringing the rate to ₹101.02 per litre.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Rs 98.64 per litre in Delhi
Rs. 109.70 per litre in Kolkata
Rs. 107.59 per litre in Mumbai
Rs. 104.92 per litre in Chennai
Rs. 111.88 per litre in Hyderabad
Rs 108.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
Delhi: Rs 91.58 per litre
Kolkata: Rs 96.07 per litre
Mumbai: Rs 94.08 per litre
Chennai: Rs 95.25 per litre
Hyderabad: Rs 99.95 per litre
Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.68 per liter