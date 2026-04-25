Petrol and Diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar today; Check updated rates here

Stay updated with the latest petrol and diesel prices in India. Current rates for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack included.

By Subhashree Dash
Pakistan fuel price hike

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Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India are Rs 103.54 and Rs 90.03 per litre, unchanged from yesterday.

Fresh petrol and diesel prices were announced in Bhubaneswar on Saturday for April 25, 2026, and the rates have decreased by 0.38 paise and 0.42 paise, respectively, in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is Rs 100.97 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 92.55 per litre.

In Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.31 per litre, and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.88 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri has increased by 0.19 paise in the last 24 hours and is recorded at Rs 102.81 per liter, while the diesel rate stands at Rs 94.37 per liter.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
  • Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 101.23 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

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Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter
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