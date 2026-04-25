Petrol and Diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar today; Check updated rates here
Stay updated with the latest petrol and diesel prices in India. Current rates for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack included.
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.45 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.54 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 101.23 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.55 per liter