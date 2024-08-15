Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar on Independence Day

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, August 15, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.92 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.50 per litre.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices have dropped by 0.14 paise respectively in the last 24 hours.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours. On August 15, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.22 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have increased by 0.41 and 0.39 paise in the last 24 hours.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 104.95 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.44 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.75 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.92 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows: