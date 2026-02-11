Petrol and diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar on February 11, details inside
Stay updated on petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar, where rates have slightly decreased. Get the latest figures here.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar on February 11, 2026. On Wednesday, the price of petrol and diesel has been recorded at Rs 100.93 and Rs 92.51 per litre, respectively. In the last 24 hours, petrol and diesel rates have decreased by 0.01 paisa, respectively.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have remained constant in the last 24 hours, respectively, in the last 24 hours. On February 11, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.63 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 92.18 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 100.95 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter