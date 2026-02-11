Petrol and diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar on February 11, details inside

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar on February 11, 2026. On Wednesday, the price of petrol and diesel has been recorded at Rs 100.93 and Rs 92.51 per litre, respectively. In the last 24 hours, petrol and diesel rates have decreased by 0.01 paisa, respectively.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have remained constant in the last 24 hours, respectively, in the last 24 hours. On February 11, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.63 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 92.18 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.95 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.93 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.51 per liter