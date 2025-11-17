Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices change daily. Today, the oil marketing companies have released petrol-diesel prices for all the states of the country. But today the prices of petrol and diesel have changed. New oil prices are fixed every day.

Petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar. Today, petrol price in Bhubaneswar is 100.93 paise while diesel price is 92.51 paise per liter.

Price of Petrol and Diesel in major cities:

In Delhi, petrol is Rs. 94.77 paise per liter and diesel price is Rs. 87.67 paise per liter.

In Mumbai, petrol is Rs. 103.50 paise per liter while diesel is Rs. 90.03 paise per liter.

In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs. 105.41 paise while diesel price is Rs. 92.02 paise per liter.

In Chennai, petrol price is Rs. 101.03 and diesel price is Rs. 92.61 paise per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles.

Petrol and diesel prices change daily depending on the price of crude oil in the international market along with the foreign price.