Petrol and diesel prices decrease in Bhubaneswar on Oct 25, 2025
On Saturday, the petrol rate in Bhubaneswar is recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have dropped slightly in capital city in Bhubaneswar on October 25, 2025. On Saturday, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.11 per liter, and Rs 92.69 per liter, respectively. The cost of petrol and diesel have decreased by 11 paisa in the city in the last 24 hours.
On Thursday, petrol were recorded at Rs 100.93 per liter, and Rs 92.51 per liter, respectively.
The petrol and diesel rates in silver city of Odisha, Cuttack, have increased by 43 paisa over the last 24 hours. On October 25, 2025, petrol was priced at Rs 101.67 per liter while diesel cost Rs 93.23 per liter.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 105.01 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 103.50 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 100.80 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 101.11 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.39 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre