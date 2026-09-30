Petrol and Diesel Prices Decline in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar
Stay updated on petrol and diesel prices in Odisha. Learn about the latest rates and trends for motorists in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain a key point of interest for motorists across Odisha. According to the latest available fuel-price listings for September 30, 2026, petrol in Bhubaneswar is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, while the previous listed rate was ₹108.97 per litre. The price has decreased by Rs 1.52 in the last 24 hours.
For diesel, the Bhubaneswar rate is ₹100.68 per litre for September 30. However, the same database also displays a ₹102.15 per litre rate with an update dated September 29, which has decreased by Rs 1.47.
Cuttack: Petrol prices in Cuttack are at ₹109.20 per litre, compared with ₹109.20 per litre on the previous day. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged from ₹109.06 to ₹109.33 per litre.
Diesel prices in Cuttack also decreased, recorded at ₹100.90 per litre, down from ₹100.90 per litre the day earlier. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.77 and ₹101.02 per litre.
The fuel prices in Silver City of Odisha have decreased by 0.13 paise in the last 24 hours.