Petrol and Diesel Prices Decline in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain a key point of interest for motorists across Odisha. According to the latest available fuel-price listings for September 30, 2026, petrol in Bhubaneswar is priced at ₹108.97 per litre, while the previous listed rate was ₹108.97 per litre. The price has decreased by Rs 1.52 in the last 24 hours.

For diesel, the Bhubaneswar rate is ₹100.68 per litre for September 30. However, the same database also displays a ₹102.15 per litre rate with an update dated September 29, which has decreased by Rs 1.47.

Cuttack: Petrol prices in Cuttack are at ₹109.20 per litre, compared with ₹109.20 per litre on the previous day. Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged from ₹109.06 to ₹109.33 per litre.

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Diesel prices in Cuttack also decreased, recorded at ₹100.90 per litre, down from ₹100.90 per litre the day earlier. Over the last 10 days, diesel prices have fluctuated between ₹100.77 and ₹101.02 per litre.

The fuel prices in Silver City of Odisha have decreased by 0.13 paise in the last 24 hours.