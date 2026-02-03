Petrol and diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar, details inside
Find out about the recent shifts in petrol and diesel prices, including rates in Bhubaneswar and significant Indian cities.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates decreased in the temple city of Odisha on February 3, 2026. On Tuesday, the price of petrol and diesel has recorded at Rs 101.03 and Rs 92.60 per litre, with a price drop of 0.08 and 0.09 paise, respectively.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased by 0.21 paise and are recorded at Rs 101.67 per liter and diesel recorded at Rs 93.23 per liter, respectively.
Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 100.95 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03 per litre
Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
- Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre
- Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
- Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre
- Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter