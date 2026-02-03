Petrol and diesel prices decreased in Bhubaneswar, details inside

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates decreased in the temple city of Odisha on February 3, 2026. On Tuesday, the price of petrol and diesel has recorded at Rs 101.03 and Rs 92.60 per litre, with a price drop of 0.08 and 0.09 paise, respectively.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased by 0.21 paise and are recorded at Rs 101.67 per liter and diesel recorded at Rs 93.23 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.41 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Chennai: Rs 100.95 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.03 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.60 per liter