The news is by your side.

Petrol And Diesel Prices today in India, Check details inside

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol and Diesel Price
Image: Goodreturns

Bhubaneswar: Today’s petrol and diesel prices in India are Rs 103.44 and Rs 89.97 per litre, with no change from yesterday. Over the last 2 months, the petrol and diesel rates have fluctuated.

Fresh petrol and diesel prices have been announced in Bhubaneswar for September 9, Monday and the rates have remained constant, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.97 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 92.55 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.57 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 93.13 per litre. The Prices of petrol and diesel have risen by 0.16 paise in the last 24 hours.

Check city-wise petrol and diesel prices on September 9

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre) Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
Delhi 94.72 87.62
Mumbai 103.44 89.97
Chennai 100.85 92.43
Kolkata 104.95 91.76
Hyderabad 107.41 95.65
Bangalore 102.86 88.94
Bhubaneswar 100.97 92.55
Cuttack 101.57 93.13
Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar Today; Check New Rates Here
You might also like

2 terrorists killed as Indian Army Prevents Infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir

Weekly Horoscope from September 9 to 15, 2024: Check your astrological prediction for…

Petrol And Diesel Price Falls In Bhubaneswar Today; Check New Rates Here

Petrol And Diesel Prices remain same in Bhubaneswar on Ganesh Chaturthi; Check Fuel…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.