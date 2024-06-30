Petrol And Diesel Price Rises In Bhubaneswar On Sunday; Check Rates Here

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Petrol And Diesel Price

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. On June 30, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.34 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.91 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack City in Odisha, the prices of fuel have also increased in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.43 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.99 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.34 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.56 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.91 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Same In Bhubaneswar Today; Check Rates

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
KalingaTV Bureau 40577 news 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.