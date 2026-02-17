Petrol and diesel price rises in Bhubaneswar on Feb 17, Check details here

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. On February 17, 2026, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 101.35, and the cost of diesel was recorded at Rs 92.92 per litre, respectively.

The petrol price in Bhubaneswar has risen by 0.38 paisa in the last 24 hours. While the diesel rate has hiked by 0.37 paisa today.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours as well. On Tuesday, 2026, the petrol rate is recorded at Rs 101.31 per liter, and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 92.88 per liter, respectively.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 105.45 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 103.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 100.90 per litre

Petrol price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 100.97 per litre

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 92.02 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 92.49 per litre

Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.92 per liter

