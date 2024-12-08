Petrol and Diesel Price rises again in Bhubaneswar, check rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
Petrol and Diesel Price

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the Capital City of Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.11 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.69 per litre. On December 8, 2024, the petrol and diesel prices rose by 0.17 paise.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On December 8, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.63 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.18 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre
  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre
