Petrol and Diesel Price rises again in Bhubaneswar, check rates

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the Capital City of Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.11 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.69 per litre. On December 8, 2024, the petrol and diesel prices rose by 0.17 paise.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in the last 24 hours. On December 8, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.63 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.18 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 94.77 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 105.01 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 103.50 per litre

Chennai: Rs 101.23 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.11 per liter

Diesel rates in important cities of India were recorded as follows:

Delhi: Rs 87.67 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.82 per litre

Mumbai: Rs 90.03 per litre

Chennai: Rs 92.81 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.69 per litre

