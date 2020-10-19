Petrol and Diesel Price Remains Stable In Bhubaneswar On Monday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in smart city Bhubaneswar remained unchanged on Monday.

The rate of petrol per litre recorded Rs 81.60 while diesel recorded Rs 76.68 per litre.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Petrol price in various metros of India:

Diesel price in various metros of India: