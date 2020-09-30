Fuel prices
Petrol And Diesel Price Remains Stable For Consecutive Two Days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices on  Wednesday recorded Rs 81.60/L while diesel recorded Rs 76.86/L in Bhubaneswar.

 The rates of petrol and diesel remain constant for consecutive two days.

The falling fuel prices has brought a  respite among the vehicle owners.

It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months. The fall in diesel rates is hoped to bring respite among passenger and heavy vehicles.

Petrol price in different metros:

petrol rate
Diesel price in different metros:

Diesel price
