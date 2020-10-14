Fuel rate
Representational Image (Credit: newindianexpress)

Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Unaffected For More Than 10 days In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price in Bhubaneswar remained the same for more than 10 days.

As on Wednesday, Petrol recorded Rs 81.60/ L while diesel price recorded Rs 76.68/L.

The difference in the price of fuel in different places is related to the tax imposed by the respective states.

Primarily fuel prices are directly related to crude oil prices. It is so because crude oil is refined to obtain petrol, diesel and other products.

Today’s petrol price in different metros:

Petrol price
Image Credit: good returns

 

 

 

 

 

Today’s diesel price in different metros:

Diesel price
Image Credit: good returns
