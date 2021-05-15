Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has remained Constant in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.04 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 90.37 per litre.

On Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.04 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 90.37 per litre.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Diesel price in various metros across India: