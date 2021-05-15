Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol rate in odisha
Image credits: DNA India

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has remained Constant in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 93.04 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 90.37 per litre.

On Friday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 93.04 per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 90.37 per litre.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
You might also like
State

Cuttack Records Highest Covid-19 Positives Today

State

Odisha: 3 Killed As Car Falls Off The Bridge In Balasore

Nation

Cyclone Tauktae Likely To Intensify Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: IMD

State

8 Critical In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.