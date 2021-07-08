Petrol and Diesel price continues to hike in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel price continues to hike in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Today, petrol recorded Rs 101.37 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 97.67 per litre. As on Wednesday petrol recorded Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel recorded Rs 97.57.

The prices of petrol and diesel continues to rise sharply across India and burn a hole in the pocket of customers.

In Odisha, Malkangiri and Koraput cities recorded the highest petrol price at Rs 106.43/ ltr and Rs 105.72/ltr respectively.

The rates of petrol in different cities of India are as follows:

The rates of diesel in different cities of India are as follows:

