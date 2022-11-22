Petrol and diesel price on November 22: Fuel rate drops in Bhubaneswar today

Business
By Sunita 0
petrol diesel price decrease today
Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices dropped in Bhubaneswar on November 22, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre today. The petrol and diesel rate has decreased by 7 Paisa in the last 24 hours.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack, on the other hand, have fallen in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.28. While, the diesel price is at Rs 94.84.

The petrol price in major cities of India is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata,  Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.

