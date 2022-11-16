Petrol and diesel price on November 16: No change in fuel rate in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price in the capital city of Bhubaneswar remained constant for the fourth consecutive day on November 16, 2022. It is recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, which is the same as that of the fuel rate for the last four days. The diesel price was recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack, on the other hand, have remained constant on Wednesday. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.54. While, the diesel price is at Rs 95.10.

The petrol price remained unchanged in major cities of India on Wednesday. The petrol price is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. It is noteworthy that, Mumbai has recorded petrol rate at Rs 106.31.

The diesel prices for most cities of the country have remained constant as well. The diesel price in New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.