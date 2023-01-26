Business

Petrol and diesel price increases marginally on Republic Day

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in Bhubaneswar on January 26, 2023. The petrol is recorded at Rs. 103.19 per litre.

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in Bhubaneswar on January 26, 2023 after remaining constant for some days. On Thursday, the cost of petrol has been recorded at Rs. 103.19 per litre, while diesel has been priced at Rs. 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs. 103.34 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs. 94.90 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

