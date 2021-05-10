Petrol And Diesel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday, Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of fuel has marginally Increased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the petrol price recorded at Rs 91.96 per litre and the diesel price is recorded at Rs 88.34 per litre.

On Sunday, the petrol price was recorded at Rs 91.27per litre while the diesel price recorded Rs 88.03 per litre.

The price of petrol has Increased by Rs 0.26 and price of diesel has decreased by Rs 0.31 in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

Petrol price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel price in various metros across India:

Image Credit: Good Returns

 

