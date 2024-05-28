Petrol And Diesel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On May 28

petrol and diesel prices

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have hiked in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. On May 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of fuel have also rise in the last 24 hours. On May 28, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in  Delhi
  • Rs 103.94 per litre in  Kolkata
  • Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.06 per litre in  Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 87.62 per litre in  Delhi
  • Rs 90.76 per litre in  Kolkata
  • Rs 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar

